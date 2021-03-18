Loring Park among 13 proposed sites for gypsy moth treatment

article

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is planning to complete gypsy moth treatments at 13 sites throughout Minnesota this spring, including Loring Park in Minneapolis.

Gypsy moths are destructive tree pests that have caused millions of dollars in forest damage in the northeastern U.S. over the past few decades. As a caterpillar, the moth can defoliate sections of forest.

The MDA will complete ground or aerial treatments of the infested areas by using an organic insecticide. The 13 proposed treatments would take place from May through July over 136,400 acres in Carlton, Hennepin, Houston, Lake, St. Louis, Wabasha, and Winona counties.

Residents in the impacted areas will receive a notice with more details. Gypsy moth treatment information is also listed here.