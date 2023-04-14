Expand / Collapse search
Lori Vallow murder trial day 10: Arizona detective continues his testimony

By Justin Lum and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:42AM
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - Friday marks the 10th day of the "Doomsday mom" trial in Idaho.

Lori Vallow is accused of murder conspiracy in the deaths of her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan,

The prosecution contends that Vallow, her husband Chad Daybell, and her late brother Alex Cox, hatched a plan to kill Vallow’s two kids, as well as Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

A judge decided the couple will have separate trials.

Investigators say Vallow and Daybell used their religious beliefs to justify these three killings. They allegedly claimed J.J. and Tylee became zombies and that a dark spirit possessed Tammy who died suddenly in October 2019.

Authorities discovered J.J. and Tylee’s bodies in the backyard of Daybell's Idaho property in June 2020.

On April 13, Vallow's former best friend, Melanie Gibb, took the stand to testify about how Lori's religious beliefs changed after meeting Chad Daybell. In addition, a detective with Chandler Police took the stand. Det. Nate Duncan will continue his testimony on Friday.

FOX 10's Justin Lum is in Idaho covering the trial. Follow him at @jlumfox10 on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom.