Live Nation Concert Week in Minneapolis: See your favorite artists for $25
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Live Nation's Concert Week returns with cheap admission available for concerts across the Twin Cities.
The $25 tickets can be purchased for dozens of artists that are coming to Minnesota this summer, including Fall Out Boy, the Goo Goo Dolls, Jason Aldean, Pink, and Willie Nelson.
Presales for Concert Week begin Tuesday, May 9, and general sale begins Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Concert Week continues through May 16 and allows fans to visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see available events. Once they've selected a show, they can select a ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion."
The $25 price tag includes fees, but does not include tax. Not every show in each city on the advertised tours will be included in the promotion and quantities will be limited for each included show. Fans won't know which shows are included until the sale begins.
Fans will most likely have the best luck acquiring tickets to smaller shows at LiveNation-run venues like the Fillmore, the Varsity Theater and the Uptown Theater. Below is a list of some of the concerts coming to the Twin Cities in the coming months.
Xcel Energy Center
- May 17: Shania Twain
- May 30: Janet Jackson
- June 3: Brooks & Dunn
- June 8: The Cure
- June 22: Alabama
- June 30: Erykah Badu
- July 2: Dude Perfect
- July 3: Bryan Adams
- July 13-16: Cirque du Soleil - Corteo
- July 27: Thomas Rhett
- July 30: Madonna
- August 2: Paramore
- August 4: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
- August 7: Nickelback
- August 16: Sam Smith
- August 31-September 2: Pearl Jam
- September 3: 93X presents Greta Van Fleet
- September 9: Old Dominion
- September 14: Eric Clapton
- September 15: 50 Cent
- October 3: Peter Gabriel
- October 14: Luke Bryan
- October 27-28: Queen + Adam Lambert
- November 13: Aerosmith
Target Center
- May 21: Andrea Bocelli
- May 25: Ricardo Arjona
- June 25: Santa Fe Klan
- July 15: NF
- July 29: Avenged Sevenfold
- August 9: Zach Bryan
- August 19: Lil Baby
- September 30: Lauren Daigle
- October 7: Wu Tang Clan and Nas
The Armory
- June 8: Quinn XCII
- June 13: Weezer
- June 14: Tyler Childers
- June 16: Louis Tomlinson
- June 25: Charlie Puth
- July 8: O.A.R. and Cory Wong
- July 12: Melanie Martinez
- July 15: Yellowcard
- July 22: Yungblud
- August 13: Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World
- August 25 and 26: Arctic Monkeys
- August 27: All-American Rejects
- August 28: 5 Seconds of Summer
- October 1: Macklemore
- November 12: WizKid
The Fillmore
- May 22: Ella Mai
- June 10: Rival Sons
- June 12: Bebe Rexha
- June 22: Jonathan McReynolds
- August 29: Alter Brudge
- September 5: Electric Callboy
- September 13: Death Grips
- September 15: Ashnikko
- October 31: 6lack
- November 3: Edén Muñoz
- November 4: Warren Zeiders
Varsity Theater
- May 19: Gimme Gimme Disco
- May 30: Valley
- June 18: Summer Salt
- June 22: Tarja
- June 30: Ava Max
- July 18: Altin Gün
- August 6: Band-Maid
- August 9: The Drums
- August 13: Less Than Jake
- August 25: KAMELOT
- October 1: Here Come the Mummies
- October 10: The Chats
- November 10: Half Moon Run
- November 24: Noah Reid
Uptown Theater
- June 10: Yam Haus
- June 23 and 24: Prof
- June 25: RUEL
- August 2: Rema
- September 13: The Mars Volta
- September 16: Parliament Funkadelic
- October 21: Owl City