Live Nation Concert Week in Minneapolis: See your favorite artists for $25

Live Nation's Concert Week returns with cheap admission available for concerts across the Twin Cities.

The $25 tickets can be purchased for dozens of artists that are coming to Minnesota this summer, including Fall Out Boy, the Goo Goo Dolls, Jason Aldean, Pink, and Willie Nelson.

Presales for Concert Week begin Tuesday, May 9, and general sale begins Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Concert Week continues through May 16 and allows fans to visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see available events. Once they've selected a show, they can select a ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion."

The $25 price tag includes fees, but does not include tax. Not every show in each city on the advertised tours will be included in the promotion and quantities will be limited for each included show. Fans won't know which shows are included until the sale begins.

Fans will most likely have the best luck acquiring tickets to smaller shows at LiveNation-run venues like the Fillmore, the Varsity Theater and the Uptown Theater. Below is a list of some of the concerts coming to the Twin Cities in the coming months.

May 17: Shania Twain

May 30: Janet Jackson

June 3: Brooks & Dunn

June 8: The Cure

June 22: Alabama

June 30: Erykah Badu

July 2: Dude Perfect

July 3: Bryan Adams

July 13-16: Cirque du Soleil - Corteo

July 27: Thomas Rhett

July 30: Madonna

August 2: Paramore

August 4: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

August 7: Nickelback

August 16: Sam Smith

August 31-September 2: Pearl Jam

September 3: 93X presents Greta Van Fleet

September 9: Old Dominion

September 14: Eric Clapton

September 15: 50 Cent

October 3: Peter Gabriel

October 14: Luke Bryan

October 27-28: Queen + Adam Lambert

November 13: Aerosmith

May 21: Andrea Bocelli

May 25: Ricardo Arjona

June 25: Santa Fe Klan

July 15: NF

July 29: Avenged Sevenfold

August 9: Zach Bryan

August 19: Lil Baby

September 30: Lauren Daigle

October 7: Wu Tang Clan and Nas

The Armory

June 8: Quinn XCII

June 13: Weezer

June 14: Tyler Childers

June 16: Louis Tomlinson

June 25: Charlie Puth

July 8: O.A.R. and Cory Wong

July 12: Melanie Martinez

July 15: Yellowcard

July 22: Yungblud

August 13: Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World

August 25 and 26: Arctic Monkeys

August 27: All-American Rejects

August 28 : 5 Seconds of Summer

October 1: Macklemore

November 12: WizKid

The Fillmore

May 22: Ella Mai

June 10: Rival Sons

June 12: Bebe Rexha

June 22: Jonathan McReynolds

August 29: Alter Brudge

September 5: Electric Callboy

September 13: Death Grips

September 15: Ashnikko

October 31: 6lack

November 3: Edén Muñoz

November 4: Warren Zeiders

May 19: Gimme Gimme Disco

May 30: Valley

June 18: Summer Salt

June 22: Tarja

June 30: Ava Max

July 18: Altin Gün

August 6: Band-Maid

August 9: The Drums

August 13: Less Than Jake

August 25: KAMELOT

October 1: Here Come the Mummies

October 10: The Chats

November 10: Half Moon Run

November 24: Noah Reid