Little Canada couple has makeshift backyard wedding setup destroyed by storms

Wedding ceremonies have already been extremely difficult to plan for in 2020, but a couple in Little Canada, Minnesota has had it particularly hard.

The couple is starting from scratch for a third time this year.

After the pandemic moved their wedding day to a small celebration in their backyard, Friday’s storms sent a collapsed tree right through their setup.

With their wedding planned for next weekend, the couple and some friends are now scrambling to fix what they can and still make it possible.

While most of the flowers and decorations were damaged, the couple is thankful that the house is OK and nobody was hurt.