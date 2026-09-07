Scooter rider struck in St. Joseph, police ask help locating suspect vehicle
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a scooter rider at the intersection of Minnesota Street East and 12th Avenue Southeast in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph scooter hit-and-run
What we know:
The St. Joseph Police Department says the crash happened sometime between 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound on 12th Avenue Southeast when it struck a scooter rider and fled the scene.
Dig deeper:
Authorities say the suspect's vehicle would likely have front-end and possibly windshield damage during the incident.
The identity of the driver or a description of the suspect's vehicle has not been made public.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 320-363-8250.
The Source: Information provided by the St. Joseph Police Department.