Scooter rider struck in St. Joseph, police ask help locating suspect vehicle

The Brief Authorities in St. Joseph, Minnesota, are asking the public's help locating the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound on 12th Avenue Southeast when it struck a scooter rider and fled the scene. The vehicle likely sustained damage to its front end, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 320-363-8250.



Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a scooter rider at the intersection of Minnesota Street East and 12th Avenue Southeast in St. Joseph.

St. Joseph scooter hit-and-run

What we know:

The St. Joseph Police Department says the crash happened sometime between 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, and 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound on 12th Avenue Southeast when it struck a scooter rider and fled the scene.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say the suspect's vehicle would likely have front-end and possibly windshield damage during the incident.

The identity of the driver or a description of the suspect's vehicle has not been made public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at 320-363-8250.