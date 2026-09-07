Lisa Demuth poster allegedly stolen from MN State Fair booth, GOP offering $500 reward

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The Brief The Republican Party of Minnesota is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who stole a sign from its State Fair booth. The sign promoted Lisa Demuth's proposal to cap Minnesota car-tab fees at $99 or less per year. The Minnesota GOP has filed a police report and requested that charges be pursued.



A sign promoting a car-tab fee proposal didn't last long at the Minnesota State Fair — and now there's a reward out for whoever took it.

GOP offering reward for stolen sign

The backstory:

The Republican Party of Minnesota is offering $500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly stole a sign from its State Fair booth promoting Lisa Demuth's proposal to cap car-tab fees at $99 or less per year.

GOP officials say the sign had only been on display for one day before it was reportedly taken from the Minnesota GOP booth.

Officials say GOP Fair Booth security first noticed the alleged individual earlier in the afternoon, and alerted State Fair Police to his suspicious behavior. The man was directed to leave the area, which he did — but later returned. Surveillance footage from the GOP booth shows a man allegedly tampering with a poster just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

GOP officials say they have filed a police report and requested that charges be pursued. Photos and video of the suspect are being released publicly.

"We knew Lisa Demuth's $99-or-less car-tabs proposal was popular — we just didn't know people would start stealing the signs," said GOP Chairman Alex Plechash on social media.

The Minnesota State Fair Police Department says a police report was filed in connection with the incident on Saturday, Sept. 5. State Fair police say they responded to a walk-in delayed theft report. Police say a suspect has not been identified, but a report was taken.

Lisa Demuth's car tabs pledge

The backstory:

Demuth has committed to bringing car tabs down to $99 or less per year if she is elected governor. According to the Minnesota GOP, Minnesotans faced dramatic increases in car-tab fees under total Democrat control. The Minnesota GOP also says that Sen. Amy Klobuchar has supported the legislator leading the charge on that increase. Klobuchar and Demuth will square off in November in the Minnesota governor's race, after Tim Walz announced he will not seek a third term.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether the suspect has been identified or apprehended.

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest can contact State Fair Police at 651-291-1111 or the Republican Party of Minnesota at political@mngop.com and may be eligible for the $500 reward.