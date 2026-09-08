Minnesota weather: Tropical warmth, patchy sun and unsettled on Tuesday

The Brief Expect tropical warmth and temperatures in the low 80s on Tuesday. Rain is possible throughout the day, along with some patchy afternoon sunshine. Wednesday looks comfortable with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions.



Minnesota is in for a warm and humid Tuesday with periods of rain showers and patchy afternoon sunshine.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday will feel more tropical as dew points hover in the 70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 81 degrees, with surrounding areas topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some patchy sunshine is possible throughout the day.

Expect widespread rain Tuesday morning, though the overall chance of rain is expected to gradually decrease throughout the day. A cold front will likely reach the Twin Cities metro after sunset, so shower and thunderstorm chances will linger into the evening hours.

Skies will slowly clear this evening as dew points start to tumble. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings a comfortable and breezy day with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Thursday is pleasant with more sunshine and a touch of warmth returning. Humidity creeps back in by Friday, with isolated evening storm chances possible.

The weekend turns cooler with temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s will continue into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)