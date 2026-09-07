Hiawatha Avenue construction closures begin Sept. 8 for safety upgrades

The Brief Road work on Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue at East 45th Street and East 46th Street in Minneapolis is set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 8. Hiawatha Avenue will be reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions between Minnehaha Parkway and East 44th Street through December. MnDOT says the project will add new pedestrian signals, crosswalks, refuge areas and a median fence to improve safety.



Road work on Highway 55, also known as Hiawatha Avenue, at East 45th Street and East 46th Street is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8, reducing lanes for the sake of pedestrian safety upgrades.

Hiawatha Avenue construction

What we know:

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), drivers should expect delays as Hiawatha Avenue will be reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions between Minnehaha Parkway and East 44th Street until the project wraps up in December.

Dig deeper:

MnDOT says the project will focus on adding new pedestrian signals, crosswalks and pedestrian refuge areas.

Turn lanes will also be reconstructed for safer turn speeds and better sightlines, while a median fence will be installed between East 45th Street and East 46th Street to prevent unsafe pedestrian crossings.

The Metro Blue Line will continue to serve the 46th Street Station, and Metro Transit and MVTA buses will also keep serving stops at that station, but pedestrian detours will be posted onsite.

Hiawatha Avenue will be reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions between Minnehaha Parkway and East 44th Street beginning Sept. 8.

Why you should care:

Beyond the single-lane traffic reduction, several additional closures are planned as the project moves forward, according to MnDOT.

Starting in mid-September and running through November, a portion of East 46th Street between Hiawatha Avenue and 36th Avenue South will close, cutting off access to and from Hiawatha Avenue at East 46th Street.

Also starting in mid-September and lasting about a month, the northbound Hiawatha Avenue right turn lane to East 46th Street will be closed.

What's next:

Starting in October and continuing into December, access to and from Hiawatha Avenue and East 45th Street, east of Hiawatha Avenue, will also be closed.

As is always the case in Minnesota, MnDOT says that all construction activities and traffic impacts are weather-dependent and subject to change.

What we don't know:

MnDOT has not confirmed an exact completion date beyond the tentatively scheduled mid-December.