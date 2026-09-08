St. Cloud chase ends in crash: Driver caught with meth, gun after fleeing police

The Brief A St. Cloud man led police on a chase early Monday morning after being pulled over for a seatbelt and turn signal violation. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a porch in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue South. Officers say they found suspected methamphetamine, other drugs, drug paraphernalia and a handgun with ammunition inside the vehicle.



A routine traffic stop in St. Cloud Monday turned into a police chase that ended with a car crashing into the front porch of a home.

St. Cloud police chase, crash

What we know:

The St. Cloud Police Department says at 5:18 a.m. Monday, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of 11th Street South for a seatbelt and turn signal violation — and things escalated quickly from there.

Police say the driver did not stop. Instead, the vehicle took off, prompting officers to pursue with lights and sirens active. During the chase, the vehicle struck several parked, unoccupied cars before veering into a yard and crashing into the porch of a home in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue South.

Driver caught, drugs and gun found

The backstory:

Police say the driver tried to run on foot, but was caught by officers. He was identified as a 44-year-old St. Cloud man and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries before being transported to the Stearns County Jail, where he faces charges related to the pursuit. No other people were injured.

Police say when officers searched the vehicle, they found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, other suspected controlled substances, drug paraphernalia consistent with drug sales and a handgun with ammunition.

What we don't know:

Formal charges against the suspect have not yet been filed. The case remains an active and ongoing investigation.