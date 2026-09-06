New video shows aftermath of Minneapolis Interstate 94 shooting

The Brief Police say shots were fired on I-94 and 35-W just south of downtown Minneapolis around 4:38 p.m. Wednesday. One man was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition. The suspect fled east on I-94 toward Saint Paul.



New video is shedding light on a shooting that unfolded on two parallel freeways just south of downtown Minneapolis Saturday afternoon.

Freeway shooting unfolds on I-94 and 35-W

What we know:

The Minneapoolis Police Department says the first reports of shots fired came in at 4:38 p.m. on the stretches of 35-W and I-94 that run parallel just south of downtown Minneapolis.

Video shows two cars driving slowly — one on each freeway. A white SUV then crosses the median from I-94 and pulls onto the left-hand shoulder of 35-W, near another car that appears to be idling in the far left lane. That car eventually comes to a stop, and someone from the white SUV gets out and runs over, standing near the stopped car until authorities arrived.

Several state troopers and Minneapolis police officers responded, with the first arriving within five minutes of the cars stopping on the freeway. Police say one man was shot in the stomach and is hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect left the scene, headed east on I-94 toward St. Paul.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who the suspect is or whether any arrests have been made following the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this situation, Minneapolis Police is asking you to reach out to them directly.