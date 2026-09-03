Minneapolis mass shooting: Full timeline revealed

The Brief The Minnesota BCA provided a full update The City of Minneapolis has also scheduled a separate briefing at 3 p.m. You can watch both briefings live on the player above and on our YouTube channel.



The Minnesota BCA has provided a full timeline of Wednesday's mass shooting in Minneapolis that they now say began with a domestic dispute outside the apartment building and ended in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

City of Minneapolis to hold briefing

What we know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension provided an update at a Wednesday afternoon briefing. The City of Minneapolis has also scheduled a news conference at 3 p.m. to give updates on the shooting.

FOX 9 will carry the 3 p.m. press conference on-air, online in the live player above and on our YouTube channel.

Loring Towers shooting

The backstory:

Police said the first shots were reported around 4:30 p.m. at Loring Towers, a high-rise apartment at 15 East Grant Street near the convention center.

Officers arrived within minutes and found two victims in the lobby. One victim died at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

Police then heard additional shots coming from an upper floor. When officers reached the ninth floor, they encountered an unknown smoke or haze before exchanging gunfire with the suspected gunman.

Local perspective:

At least three officers were injured during the initial shooting response. One officer was shot in the stomach, another once in the leg. A third officer was evaluated for a non-life-threatening injury.

During the news conference on Thursday, the BCA confirmed the injured officers' identities as: Joseph Michnowski and Yayhe Ahmed.

Timeline of shooting

Timeline:

During the news conference, BCA Superintendent Drew Evans laid out a timeline of the shooting. The incident began the Loring Tower/Shoreline Plaza apartments.

Incident begins: The suspect shoots a woman – with whom he had a prior relationship – outside the building during a custody exchange of a child believed to belong to the suspect.

Inside building: The suspect enters the building and shoots a person who works at the facility at close range, then shoots a second worker at the facility. Evans noted investigators currently have "no indication that he was targeting them specifically."

Moves upstairs: The suspect takes an elevator up to the ninth floor, where he has an apartment.

On ninth floor: The suspect shoots and kills two people on the ninth floor who died from their injuries and are believed to be residents. Evans stated officials have "no information to believe" they were specifically targeted versus encountered.

Police Response: Law enforcement arrives "very quickly after the call was aired out." Officers hear gunfire and follow the sound up to the ninth floor using the stairway.

Police confrontation: Responding officers encountered the suspect on the ninth floor where there were two exchanges of gunfire.

Suspect killed: The suspect dies on the ninth floor in the exchange of gunfire with police.

Who was the suspect?

Dig deeper:

Sources confirmed the shooter, who also died during the incident, was 35-year-old Carlton Neal Johnson II.

Johnson, who lived on the ninth floor, was facing eviction from the Loring Towers after he made concerning verbal statements about using a firearm to a security officer last June. The man denied the allegations cited in the eviction proceedings, and a court hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.

Big picture view:

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty detailed a previous incident involving Johnson and a gun.

During the incident, police said Johnson flashed his gun at another person. The case was reviewed by the county attorney's office but not charged.

According to Moriarty, an experienced prosecutor reviewed the case and determined "that the case likely could not be charged due to insufficient evidence to prove a charge beyond a reasonable doubt."

Moriarty said Johnson had a legal permit to carry, and the gun was displayed but never left his waistband.

The case was also flagged for an Extreme Risk Protection Order – which would have led to Johnson's losing his gun. However, Moriarty said a review of that also found "insufficient evidence" to move forward with a petition.