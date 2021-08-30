Line 3 pipeline: Court of Appeals affirms Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's approval of project

A Court of Appeals ruling on Monday affirmed approval granted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for Enbridge's Line 3 replacement pipeline project.

The court ruled against the lawsuit brought by Indigenous groups and environmentalists challenging the approval process for the project, which will run a replacement oil pipeline through northern Minnesota into Wisconsin, as well as raising concerns over the potential impacts a leak could have on water sources.

Judges determined that MPCA did not err in its approval or its appraisal that the project would keep with state water-quality standards.

In a statement following the decision, Enbridge called the decision an "important affirmation" that shows "wetlands and waterbodies are being appropriately protected during construction."

Advertisement

While the project has been the subject of protests for months in northern Minnesota, over the past few weeks the Twin Cities has seen more rallies against Line 3 in the metro – including a protest over the weekend in which 69 people were arrested at the governor's residence. Days before, troopers arrested four other people at the Minnesota State Capitol following a rally that started earlier in the week on the capitol grounds.