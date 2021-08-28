Line 3 protesters arrested outside governor's residence in St. Paul

article

After several days of protest in the state's capitol, tensions were on the rise again on Saturday as police faced off with protesters opposing the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota.

The crowd of protesters gathered Saturday afternoon outside the Minnesota Governor's Residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

FOX 9 saw several protesters being taken into custody Saturday afternoon as state troopers cleared out a rally that gathered at the steps of the residence around 4 p.m.

Before that, the protesters had gathered in the street with some linking arms along the fence at the governor's residence. Someone also appears to have tossed signs into the front lawn of the residence.

A rallygoer was taken into custody Saturday afternoon. (FOX 9)

Earlier in the week, groups fighting the Line 3 project staged a rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol, with some rally members remaining at the capitol until Friday when police moved in and made four arrests.