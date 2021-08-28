Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from SAT 6:51 PM CDT until SAT 7:15 PM CDT, Brown County, Nicollet County
8
Tornado Watch
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 5:59 PM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:30 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 6:43 PM CDT until SAT 7:45 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:45 PM CDT, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:45 PM CDT, Rock County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:36 AM CDT until THU 5:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County

Line 3 protesters arrested outside governor's residence in St. Paul

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

Police face off with Line 3 protesters in front of the governor's residence. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - After several days of protest in the state's capitol, tensions were on the rise again on Saturday as police faced off with protesters opposing the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota.

The crowd of protesters gathered Saturday afternoon outside the Minnesota Governor's Residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

Line 3 protesters arrested outside governor's residence in St. Paul

After several days of protest in the state's capitol, tensions were on the rise again on Saturday as police faced off with protesters opposing the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota.

FOX 9 saw several protesters being taken into custody Saturday afternoon as state troopers cleared out a rally that gathered at the steps of the residence around 4 p.m.

Before that, the protesters had gathered in the street with some linking arms along the fence at the governor's residence. Someone also appears to have tossed signs into the front lawn of the residence.

It's unclear how many people 

A rallygoer was taken into custody Saturday afternoon. (FOX 9)

Earlier in the week, groups fighting the Line 3 project staged a rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol, with some rally members remaining at the capitol until Friday when police moved in and made four arrests.