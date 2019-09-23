Lindsey Vonn honored at Buck Hill, tow rope named after her

article

Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota native Lindsey Vonn was honored in Burnsville, Minnesota.

During a dedication ceremony, the Buck Hill Ski Area renamed the tow-rope on its race training hill.

Vonn grew up skiing for legendary Minnesota ski coach Erich Sailer and his renown alpine skiing program at Buck Hill. During the ceremony, Vonn said it's an honor to have the tow rope named Kildow's Climb, which is her maiden name.

"Kildow is my family name and I wanted my family name to stay here at Buck, so Kildow's Climb is here to show you anything is possible," said Vonn.

Burnsville's mayor also declared September 23 Lindsey Vonn Day.