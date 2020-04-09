LightItBlue: Twin Cities landmarks go blue for healthcare workers, first responders

article

Some Twin Cities landmarks will be illuminated in blue Thursday night to honor healthcare professionals and first responders working on the COVID-19 crisis.

When the sun goes down Thursday, Minnesotans will be able to see at least three prominent blue landmarks.

The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday morning the club would be lighting up Target Field blue at 8 p.m. as a thank you to healthcare workers.

In addition, the video screens on the outside of the park will all read, “Thank you to all those fighting on the front lines against COVID-19.”

Hennepin County says it will light up the Lowry Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis blue Thursday night and MnDOT says it will do the same for the I-35W bridge.

The #LightItBlue tributes originated in the United Kingdom and is not affiliated with political or commercial organizations. It’s a volunteer effort.