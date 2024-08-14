FAA weighs flight path changes at MSP Airport

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is preparing for major changes that could soon reshape flight paths, potentially bringing more noise to some neighborhoods while offering relief to others.

What is changing?

For those living under the flight paths of planes taking off from MSP, the sound of jet engines can be deafening at times. The Metropolitan Airports Commission has worked on noise abatement with eligible homeowners in the past, but the flight paths may soon be changing.

The decision on the changes is ultimately up to the FAA.

Why is it happening?

The changes are less about the runways and more about the technology used by pilots and air traffic controllers.

By the end of next year, outdated ground-based navigational systems will be decommissioned, and the airline industry will switch to GPS.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says these new procedures will enhance safety and efficiency, but they will also impact how planes take off, including how they climb and when they turn.

Previous flight path changes

Flight paths have been altered temporarily this summer due to a runway construction project.

How you can take part

The FAA will hold the first of two public webinars about the changes at MSP this afternoon. The two-hour presentations will take place on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can click here for more information on attending the meetings.

Topics include how MSP’s airspace is currently managed and how future departures could change. There will also be a presentation from the Noise Oversight Committee, and information will be provided on how the public can offer their input.