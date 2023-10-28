Law enforcement investigate fatal Mankato shooting

article

Mankato police are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:18 a.m., Mankato Public Safety responded to the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive for reports of gunfire and located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the street.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine a cause of death.

Law enforcement interviewed a witness who described seeing a man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a hood fleeing the area shortly after the shooting. The man was described as being 6-foot-2 and approximately 160 pounds. Authorities have not said how or if they believe the man was involved in the shooting.

Mankato Public Safety is requesting anyone with information to contact them at 507-387-8725 or call 911.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.