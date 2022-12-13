Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
10
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Kittson County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County

Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Recalls
FOX Business
art of green 2 article

Art of Green laundry detergent products recalled. (CPSC)

Over 14,000 Art of Green laundry detergent products are being recalled because they may contain a potentially harmful bacteria. 

The products, which were voluntarily recalled by AlEn USA, can contain bacteria known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).  

No illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products have been reported to date. However, consumers are urged to "immediately" stop using the recalled products, the CPSC said. 

THE LAUNDRESS RECALLING 8M DETERGENT, CLEANING PRODUCTS OVER BACTERIA EXPOSURE RISK

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an environmental organism found widely in soil and water, according to the CPSC. While healthy individuals "are usually not affected by the bacteria," those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices do "face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the CPSC continued. 

The bacteria can be inhaled, but it can also get into the body through a break in the skin or someone's eyes, the CPSC said. 

How car recalls get reported

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officially start car recalls after receiving complaints from consumers.

CLOROX RECALLING CERTAIN PINE-SOL CLEANING PRODUCTS BECAUSE OF BACTERIA EXPOSURE RISK

The affected product were sold online at Amazon and at Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx regional stores between April 2022 through October 2022. 

The recall includes Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and 33.8-ounce pouches. 

art-of-green.jpg

Art of Green laundry detergent products recalled. (CPSC)

Expand



Consumers are urged to call the company for a refund. However, to get their money back, they need to take an image of the UPC and date code. They are also told to close the bottle tightly and dispose of it in the trash rather than poring out the liquid. 

"Do not empty the product prior to disposal," the notice said. 

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.