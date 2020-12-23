Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
7
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Rock County, South Aitkin County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 2:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

Last-minute shoppers in Minnesota trudge through snowstorm

By
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Weather
FOX 9

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - If you were among the people who waited until Wednesday to do holiday shopping, you probably regretted it.

In Eden Prairie, there was plenty of foot traffic at the mall as well as Cub and Eden Prairie Liquor. The mall remained open for most of the day, as managers monitored the conditions, but closed early at 7 p.m.

At Cub, we spoke with a range of people: Some who were already planning to hunker down for the holiday and a few who were preparing for dinner with people outside their household and now were changing plans.

"You know, we weren't going to do much but now I think we are going to do less," said Kristin Derus. "And I bought extra frozen pizza and things. So, if we get stuck for a few days, we'll just have a pizza Christmas, I think."

Hennepin County Road Operations Manager Andy Kraemer says while they've pretreated the last couple of days and had a full fleet of plows out all day Wednesday, this will be a struggle to get ahead of this storm until the snow stops falling.

Then with the cold and salt now working below 10 degrees, he says don't expect the roads to be great on Thursday. He wants people to think long and hard before traveling anywhere for the next couple of days.

"I don’t foresee the roads being good by tomorrow," said Kraemer. "Just with the temperature drop, our salt stops working at about ten degrees and then really nothing works. We can put some sand down to help get traction but it doesn’t help melt the ice."

"Hennepin County, the state, a lot of these cities, we have the best snow-fighting vehicles and chemicals and Mother Nature still wins when she wants to," added Kraemer.