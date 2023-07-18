Las Vegas police search home in connection to death of rapper Tupac Shakur

article

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) conducted a search of a home in connection to the death of the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, officials confirmed to FOX TV Stations on Tuesday.

A search warrant was served at a home in Henderson, Nevada, which is about 20 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The search was "part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," officials said. No further details were given.

The hip-hop legend was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996, at just 25 years old.

After he was shot multiple times, Shakur was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a week later.

Largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, the six-time Grammy Award nominated Shakur has had five No. 1 albums: 1995’s "Me Against the World," 1996’s "All Eyez on Me," and three posthumous releases: 1996’s "The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory," which was recorded under the name Makaveli, as well as 2001’s "Until The End of Time" and 2004’s "Loyal to the Game."

In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Snoop Dogg. In June of this year, the rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His professional music career only lasted five years, but Tupac secured 21 Billboard Hot 100s, including two top 10 hits: "Dear Mama/Old School" in 1995, and his best-known track, 1996’s "How Do U Want It/California Love" featuring K-Ci and JoJo. The latter spent two weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 from his final studio album and Death Row Records debut, "All Eyez on Me."

According to Luminate, Tupac has sold 33 million albums (41 million when including track sale and streaming equivalents.) The rapper’s on-demand video and audio streams total 10.1 billion.

He’s also had some museum exhibits that paid homage to his life including the "Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free," which opened in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.