Large police investigation in Corcoran, Minn.

A large police investigation was underway Wednesday afternoon in the west Twin Cities metro.

The Corcoran Police Department says officers responded to a call for help in the area of Cherry Lane and Mystique Drive at 12:13 p.m. on Wednesday.

The address is on the eastern edge of Corcoran, near the border with Maple Grove.

As of 6 p.m., there was still a significant police presence, and access to the area is currently restricted.

Officers say the situation is "evolving," and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.