Large crowds turn out for vigils to support Waseca officer after shooting

article

Members of the Waseca community showed up in force Thursday evening to support a police officer who was shot this week.

Officer Arik Matson, who is a husband and father of two, is still in critical condition at North Memorial after being hit by gunfire while responding to a call on Monday.

In Waseca, a crowd of first responders and citizens held candles as musicians played songs as a show of support for the Matson family on Thursday.

"This is a very small community but a people of faith and we come together when times are tough," said Sam Gullickson, who attended the event.

Residents say it's been tough since Officer Matson was shot in the head while responding to the report a suspicious person Monday evening.

"It’s a tragedy," said vigil organizer Molly Kopischke. "It’s so hard to hear something like a shooting would happen in Waseca to one of our officers. They’re out there to serve and protect us and when they get hurt it makes your heart hurt."

Advertisement

Officer Matson is currently in critical condition and while he works to heal while the community is doing what they can to help.

"We just pray for Officer Arik and his family," added Gullickson.

"Seeing all these people actually makes me want to cry just because it’s so powerful and we all care so much," said Maurela Miller.

They want their officers to know they appreciate his sacrifices and won’t give up on him.

"Just being here and seeing everyone come shows that it’ll make us stronger we’ll come together and we’ll overcome this," added Kopischke.

While not everyone personally knows Officer Matson, many told our crew they often would see him on duty around town and feel hopeful they'll see him back out there again.

While mourners gathered in Waseca, a prayer vigil was also held at a church in Albert Lea, Minnesota, organized by Pastor Kaleb Hurley of Hope Church.

Tuesday, Pastor Hurley, speaking on behalf of Officer Matson's family, said the officer had undergone successful surgery and was making rapid improvement, but still had a long road to recovery ahead of him.

An online fundraiser to support Matson and his family has raised more than $144,000 as of Thursday evening.

