Lakers' LeBron James enters COVID-19 protocols, scratched from lineup

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is out for Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings due to NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Being in the league's health and safety protocols DOES NOT necessarily mean he tested positive for coronavirus. However, NBA players enter these protocols if they either test positive for the virus, have an inconclusive test result or were exposed to someone with the virus.

James has said he is vaccinated against COVID-19 back in late September of 2021.

