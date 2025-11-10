Lakeland PBS cancels Lakeland Currents citing federal funding cuts

The Brief Lakeland PBS covers an estimated 7,500 square miles in northern and central Minnesota, while reaching a viewing area of more than 383,500 people. The media outlet has decided to cancel its popular Lakeland Currents program as a direct result of federal funding cuts. Based out of its Bemidji and Brainerd, the show is said to offer, "stimulating conversation with local leaders, citizens, and experts about the issues and events that affect central and northern Minnesota."



Serving more than 380,000 central and northern regions of Minnesota, Lakeland PBS says it will stop production of its long-running Lakeland Currents due to cuts in federal funding.

What we know:

A public affairs program based out of both Bemidji and Brainerd, the show airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m., hoping to offer, "stimulating conversation with local leaders, citizens and experts about the issues and events that affect central and northern Minnesota."

Recent Lakeland Currents segments included interviews with Bemidji and Grand Rapids school district superintendents on their respective budgeting plans, details on future road construction in the area and a conversation on family farming succession planning.

What they're saying:

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news: Lakeland Currents has been canceled as a direct result of federal funding rescissions," Lakeland PBS posted on its social media. "We have been honored through the years to have educated conversations with community leaders, causes, and current topics that matter to you. Thank you to everyone who made this program possible. Your support now is more crucial than ever to protect the rest of our services."

The other side:

In response to the show’s cancellation, one commenter said the federal cuts were "the way it should be" and that "tax dollars should not be utilized in arenas that are notoriously partisan" – with Lakeland PBS noting that "rural areas like ours deserve equal access to local news, programming, educational kids shows and emergency weather alerts that economically depressed areas cannot sustain through sole member donations alone."

"There is a reason no commercial stations can exist in this market," the response noted, while saying they had been "proud to serve this area so northern voices have a platform."

When challenged again regarding "ideologically narrow" broadcasting, Lakeland PBS noted the challenges of running a small rural station, for which 70% of federal funding helped "fill the gaps" left by member donations alone.

"To this day, we receive feedback at our station that our programming leans to the right and others that say it leans too left," the response said. "We find if you really take a look at the vast amount of PBS programming you’d see content from all over the ideological spectrum, and since America is full of different ideologies, we think it represents who we are as a nation pretty well."

Dig deeper:

Lakeland PBS covers an estimated 7,500 square miles in northern and central Minnesota, while reaching a viewing area of more than 383,500 people.

You can make a monthly or one-time contribution to Lakeland PBS here.