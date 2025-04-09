Here's how to track federal funding cuts in Minnesota

The Brief Minnesota officials have launched a dashboard to track disruptions or cancelations of federal funding in the state. So far, state agencies have reported $296,455,163 in canceled federal funding, and $55,989,150 in funding disruptions. The dashboard will be updated with new information every weekday.



Minnesota officials have launched a public dashboard to help track how federal funding disruptions and cuts are affecting services and agencies in the state.

Tracking federal funding cuts

The backstory:

Gov. Tim Walz announced the tool on Wednesday, highlighting that federal funding cancelations have already had a large impact across the state.

"Decisions made by billionaires in Washington are cutting real programs that save Minnesotans money, monitor disease outbreaks, and keep us safe. And they're just getting started on their promised cuts to Social Security and Medicaid," said Governor Walz in a statement. "Sweeping changes at the federal level are happening with little to no warning or public process. By tracking these changes, we’re doing what we can to keep Minnesotans informed on what we know and what's to come."

How does it work:

State agencies experiencing any disruptions or cancelations of federal funding will report it to the Minnesota Management Budget (MMB). Information about funding impacts will then be updated on the tracker every weekday.

The site includes details such as the grants and awards affected, the federal agency that awarded the funds, the state agency that oversees the funds, a description of the impacted grant, the total grant awarded, the amount of the award impacted by the federal action, and the date of the action, according to a press release.

The dashboard can be found on MMB's website here.

Impacts so far

Local perspective:

Some of the funding disruptions so far have included grants to track measles and avian influenza, provide heating assistance and mitigate flooding. The governor's office states that while some disruptions are temporary, other canceled grants and awards have resulted in layoffs and reduced services for people in the state.

As of Wednesday, state agencies have reported $296,455,163 in canceled federal funding, and $55,989,150 in funding disruptions.

In March, the federal government cut more than $220 million in public health funding, resulting in the Minnesota Department of Health laying off 170 employees and retracting the offers for nearly 20 future employees.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services had $27.5 million in grants terminated in March. These funds were going to be used in part for school-based mental health services for children, access to behavioral health care, and other health services.

Minnesota was awarded 687 grants totaling $23.3 billion in 2025, according to the press release.