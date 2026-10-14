Lakefront Music Fest adds two 90s rock groups to lineup

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The Brief The 2027 Lakefront Music Fest in Prior Lake, Minnesota, will be headlined by the band Train. Two 1990s-era rock groups, Gin Blossoms and Vertical Horizon, have now been added to the lineup. Jon Pardi will headline the second night of the festival, which features country artists.



Heads up music fans: a popular Minnesota festival has added two 1990s rock groups to its lineup.

The 2027 Lakefront Music Fest, which is hosted in Prior Lake, will feature the Gin Blossoms and Vertical Horizon along with headliner Train.

90s rock classics

Train will headline the festival on July 9, it's opening night.

The band is most famous for its 2001 breakthrough hit "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)" and 2009's multi-platinum "Hey, Soul Sister."

Meanwhile, Vertical Horizon's major label debut, "Everything You Want," which came out in 1990, went on to sell more than two million copies, according to a press release. The title track, "Everything You Want," ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Gin Blossoms 1992 album "New Miserable Experience," with its hit song "Hey Jealousy," sold more than 4 million copies.

The backstory:

Originally known as the Lakefront Jazz and Blues Festival, the Prior Lake Rotary established the festival in 2010.

According to the Rotary, it's grown into one of the largest outdoor music festivals in the Twin Cities, with one night devoted to rock and another devoted to country.

More than 32,000 people attended the festival last year, according to the organizers.

Timeline:

The two-day festival opens at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2027, and runs through the following evening.

The second night of the festival will feature three country artists. Jon Pardi will headline, supported by Lee Brice. A third act will be announced at a future date.

Tickets are available for sale now.

General admission is $100 for a single night, or $135 for both.