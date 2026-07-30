Lake Street shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting late Wednesday evening on Lake Street in Minneapolis has put one man in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Lake Street shooting
What we know:
Minneapolis police say around 11:56 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Lake Street East.
Upon arrival, third precinct officers reported locating an adult man with potential life-threatening gunshot wounds who was transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare.
Dig deeper:
Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates the man was shot multiple times while outside a business, with a possible suspect fleeing the scene on foot through an alley after the incident.
No arrests have been made yet, police have said.
What's next:
Authorities say that MPD's FAST is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.
The Minneapolis Police Department’s new non-fatal shooting unit, FAST, has been active since March and aims to increase solve rates for non-fatal shootings.
The Source: Information provided by the Minneapolis Police Department.