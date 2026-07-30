Iran possibly linked to MN water system cyberattacks: report

The Brief The New York Times reported that U.S. officials consider the Iran connection a preliminary assessment, and officials have not yet confirmed who is responsible. According to the new report, the Iranian assessment is preliminary, and officials have not definitively determined who carried out the attacks. About 36 Minnesota community water systems were targeted in a coordinated cyberattack this week.



U.S. officials suspect Iran-affiliated hackers may be responsible for the cyberattack this week that impacted more than 30 community water systems in Minnesota, according to a New York Times report.

Report: Iran behind Minnesota cyberattack?

What we know:

The New York Times reported Thursday morning that U.S. officials suspect that Iran-linked hackers may be responsible for the attack. The Times report states that this is a preliminary assessment and officials have not yet determined for certain who is responsible for the cyberattacks.

Officials said it was possible the attacks may have been committed by someone posing as Iranian hackers in an attempt to increase tensions between the two nations – but experts told the New York Times that scenario was unlikely.

What they're saying:

FOX 9 has reached out to both state and federal officials to seek confirmation of the New York Times report. State officials deferred to federal investigators, stating they were best positioned to assess the actors. The state also didn't wish to speculate on the matter.

FOX 9 hasn't yet heard back from FBI officials, but in a statement to the New York Times they declined to comment on who may be responsible for the attacks.

Cyberattack impacts Minnesota water systems

The backstory:

This week, state officials reported technology for water systems about 36 Minnesota communities had been targeted in a coordinated cyberattack.

Officials said they were working with federal authorities and private sector companies to respond to the attacks and to secure systems. As of Tuesday, state officials said they weren't aware of any municipalities that were asking residents to alter drinking water usage.

Local perspective:

On Monday, at least four cities publicly disclosed the attacks: Plymouth, South St. Paul, Maple Plain, and Braham. All four cities said disruptions were either minimal or mitigated.

On Wednesday, Plymouth officials announced they had restored communications with their water facilities and the system was back to running normally. The City of Maple Plain, which had declared a local emergency, also ended its emergency on Wednesday citing a stabilization of services.