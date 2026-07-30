Boundary Waters reopens some entry points for overnight access

The Brief Starting Thursday, 41 entry points across the central and eastern portions of the BWCA will reopen for day and overnight use. Officials say they are assessing conditions daily to determine when additional entry points can reopen. The BWCA was closed on July 14 due to multiple wildfires burning across northern Minnesota.



After weeks of closures due to raging wildfires, some parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are reopening for day and overnight access on Thursday.

Overnight access in BWCA

What we know:

On Monday, Superior National Forest officials announced they would reopen some access points in the Boundary Waters for day use, mostly in Cook County – eastern portions of the wilderness.

That same day, officials announced, starting Thursday, they would begin reopening 41 access points for day and overnight use. Those entry points will span the central and eastern portions of the wilderness.

Big picture view:

The points include all the points included with Monday's reopening, plus some additional spots in Lake and Cook counties.

All other entry points will remain closed as work continues to contain burning wildfires. Permits for those areas have been canceled through August 3. However, officials say they continue to access conditions on a daily basis to determine when additional points can reopen.

The backstory:

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was closed on July 14 due to multiple wildfires burning across northern Minnesota. In recent days, crews have made significant progress in containing the fires.

Full list of reopening entry points

Local perspective:

Here is a list of entry points that are being reopened as of Thursday:

Gunflint Ranger District

43 Bower Trout Lake

44 Ram Lake

45 Morgan Lake

47 Lizz and Swamp Lakes

48 Meeds Lake

49 Skipper and Portage Lakes

50 Cross River

51 Missing Link Lake

52 Brant Lake

58 South Lake

59 Partridge/South Lake Trail

60 Duncan Lake

61 Daniels Lake

62 Clearwater Lake

64 East Bearskin Lake

66 Crocodile River

68 Pine Lake

69 John Lake

70 North Fowl Lake

78 Brule Lake Trail

79 Eagle Mountain Trail

81 Border Route Trail (west)

82 Border Route Trail (center)

83 Border Route Trail (east)

J Saganaga Lake (Day Use Motor)

K Seagull Lake (Day Use Motor)

Kawishiwi Ranger District

33 Little Gabbro Lake

LaCroix Ranger District

A Trout Lake (Day Use Motor)

Tofte Ranger District