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Boundary Waters reopens some entry points for overnight access

By
FOX 9
Wild Nature
Published July 30, 2026 8:48 AM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 8:48 AM CDT
Boundary Waters reopens: What paddlers need to know
Boundary Waters reopens: What paddlers need to know

Boundary Waters reopens: What paddlers need to know

Forty-one Boundary Waters entry points are reopening for day and overnight use, restoring access to nearly 40% of the wilderness as crews continue fighting wildfires.

The Brief

    • Starting Thursday, 41 entry points across the central and eastern portions of the BWCA will reopen for day and overnight use.
    • Officials say they are assessing conditions daily to determine when additional entry points can reopen.
    • The BWCA was closed on July 14 due to multiple wildfires burning across northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9) - After weeks of closures due to raging wildfires, some parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are reopening for day and overnight access on Thursday.

Overnight access in BWCA

What we know:

On Monday, Superior National Forest officials announced they would reopen some access points in the Boundary Waters for day use, mostly in Cook County – eastern portions of the wilderness.

That same day, officials announced, starting Thursday, they would begin reopening 41 access points for day and overnight use. Those entry points will span the central and eastern portions of the wilderness.

Big picture view:

The points include all the points included with Monday's reopening, plus some additional spots in Lake and Cook counties.

All other entry points will remain closed as work continues to contain burning wildfires. Permits for those areas have been canceled through August 3. However, officials say they continue to access conditions on a daily basis to determine when additional points can reopen.

The backstory:

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was closed on July 14 due to multiple wildfires burning across northern Minnesota. In recent days, crews have made significant progress in containing the fires.

Full list of reopening entry points

Local perspective:

Here is a list of entry points that are being reopened as of Thursday:

Gunflint Ranger District 

  • 43 Bower Trout Lake
  • 44 Ram Lake
  • 45 Morgan Lake
  • 47 Lizz and Swamp Lakes
  • 48 Meeds Lake
  • 49 Skipper and Portage Lakes
  • 50 Cross River
  • 51 Missing Link Lake
  • 52 Brant Lake
  • 58 South Lake
  • 59 Partridge/South Lake Trail
  • 60 Duncan Lake
  • 61 Daniels Lake
  • 62 Clearwater Lake
  • 64 East Bearskin Lake
  • 66 Crocodile River
  • 68 Pine Lake
  • 69 John Lake
  • 70 North Fowl Lake
  • 78 Brule Lake Trail
  • 79 Eagle Mountain Trail
  • 81 Border Route Trail (west)
  • 82 Border Route Trail (center)
  • 83 Border Route Trail (east)
  • J Saganaga Lake (Day Use Motor)
  • K Seagull Lake (Day Use Motor)

Kawishiwi Ranger District

  • 33 Little Gabbro Lake

LaCroix Ranger District

  • A Trout Lake (Day Use Motor)

Tofte Ranger District 

  • 34 Island River
  • 35 Isabella Lake
  • 36 Hog Creek
  • 37 Kawishiwi Lake
  • 38 Sawbill Lake
  • 39 Baker Lake
  • 40 Homer Lake
  • 41 Brule Lake
  • 67 Bog Lake
  • 75 Little Isabella River
  • 84 Snake River
Wild NatureSt. Louis CountyCook County