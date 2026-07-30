Boundary Waters reopens some entry points for overnight access
(FOX 9) - After weeks of closures due to raging wildfires, some parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are reopening for day and overnight access on Thursday.
Overnight access in BWCA
What we know:
On Monday, Superior National Forest officials announced they would reopen some access points in the Boundary Waters for day use, mostly in Cook County – eastern portions of the wilderness.
That same day, officials announced, starting Thursday, they would begin reopening 41 access points for day and overnight use. Those entry points will span the central and eastern portions of the wilderness.
Big picture view:
The points include all the points included with Monday's reopening, plus some additional spots in Lake and Cook counties.
All other entry points will remain closed as work continues to contain burning wildfires. Permits for those areas have been canceled through August 3. However, officials say they continue to access conditions on a daily basis to determine when additional points can reopen.
The backstory:
The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was closed on July 14 due to multiple wildfires burning across northern Minnesota. In recent days, crews have made significant progress in containing the fires.
Full list of reopening entry points
Local perspective:
Here is a list of entry points that are being reopened as of Thursday:
Gunflint Ranger District
- 43 Bower Trout Lake
- 44 Ram Lake
- 45 Morgan Lake
- 47 Lizz and Swamp Lakes
- 48 Meeds Lake
- 49 Skipper and Portage Lakes
- 50 Cross River
- 51 Missing Link Lake
- 52 Brant Lake
- 58 South Lake
- 59 Partridge/South Lake Trail
- 60 Duncan Lake
- 61 Daniels Lake
- 62 Clearwater Lake
- 64 East Bearskin Lake
- 66 Crocodile River
- 68 Pine Lake
- 69 John Lake
- 70 North Fowl Lake
- 78 Brule Lake Trail
- 79 Eagle Mountain Trail
- 81 Border Route Trail (west)
- 82 Border Route Trail (center)
- 83 Border Route Trail (east)
- J Saganaga Lake (Day Use Motor)
- K Seagull Lake (Day Use Motor)
Kawishiwi Ranger District
- 33 Little Gabbro Lake
LaCroix Ranger District
- A Trout Lake (Day Use Motor)
Tofte Ranger District
- 34 Island River
- 35 Isabella Lake
- 36 Hog Creek
- 37 Kawishiwi Lake
- 38 Sawbill Lake
- 39 Baker Lake
- 40 Homer Lake
- 41 Brule Lake
- 67 Bog Lake
- 75 Little Isabella River
- 84 Snake River