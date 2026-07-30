Timberwolves launch new streaming service, will offer 15 free games in 2026-27

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves will stream games locally through a new partnership with DAZN during the 2026-27 season. Fans will also be able to watch 15 Timberwolves games for free with expanded content access through the platform. The new service covers Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and parts of Kansas and Wisconsin. Details on its cost will be announced closer to the season.



Minnesota Timberwolves fans will have a new way to watch games this season, with the team announcing a direct-to-fan streaming partnership with DAZN that will offer 15 games for free in 2026-27.

Timberwolves games to stream on DAZN

What we know:

The Timberwolves and DAZN have signed a local media rights deal making DAZN the exclusive home for Timberwolves basketball in the team’s local broadcast area this year, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

The new service plans to launch later this summer, providing full access to fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, and partial coverage in Kansas and Wisconsin. The service will feature live games, pregame and postgame shows, highlights, behind-the-scenes content and original programming.

Dig deeper:

The announcement says that the NBA will handle production for all local game broadcasts, including pregame and postgame coverage. However, there's no word yet on whether fan favorites Jim Petersen or Michael Grady will continue calling games.

Details on the cost for the platform will also be announced at a later date.

What they're saying:

"Our commitment to the best possible fan experience is what drives everything we do," said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Matthew Caldwell in a statement. "With DAZN, we’re delivering on that promise, bringing Timberwolves basketball directly to fans through a modern streaming experience that expands reach with 15 free games and meets fans wherever they are."

Big picture view:

Recent seasons have left fans navigating a carousel of streaming options in order to follow the team, with FanDuel Sports Network being the official provider the last two years, and Bally Sports North prior to that.

However, Main Street Sports Group, which owns FanDuel networks, is in danger of dissolving after missing payments to regional sports providers last year.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild announced last week that it would be launching its own multimedia network to broadcast games from.