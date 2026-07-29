Minneapolis Police Department's 'FAST' unit already making impact

The Brief Minneapolis Police Department’s new non-fatal shooting unit, FAST, has been investigating cases since March. The unit aims to increase solve rates for non-fatal shootings and get more criminals, guns and drugs off the streets. Police leaders believe the new team will help prevent violent crime and keep people safe.



A new Minneapolis police unit is taking aim at non-fatal shootings in the city, and leaders say it’s already making a difference.

MPD’s new unit focuses on non-fatal shootings

What we know:

The Firearm Assault Shoot Team, or FAST, began investigating cases in March and is made up of officers from Minneapolis Police Department, Metro Transit, Ramsey County, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Bloomington police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. At least one member from these agencies responds to every shooting with a victim.

Before 2020, Minneapolis police had a dedicated non-fatal shooting investigative unit, but after staffing numbers dropped, that team was combined with homicide investigators. Since then, homicide cases have taken priority, but now with FAST up and running, police say they are able to focus more on non-fatal shootings too.

During the first four months, police leadership says the unit has already charged out several cases, including one at 9th and Nicollet where two people were shot and survived, one of them an innocent bystander.

"This guy waited for somebody outside 9th and Nicollet, tried to execute him, also shot a guy spraying the sidewalk by accident. And this guy was in custody. Within a couple of hours, maybe even less than that," said a police leader.

The unit also holds bi-weekly meetings to share information across all Hennepin County cities.

"We have bi-weekly shoot meetings, where we talk about these shootings, where we share information. Hey, we're looking for this person. We're looking this car, that type of thing," said a police leader.

The goal, police say, is to prevent violent crime, calm gang wars and keep people safe.

"We know that these non-fatal shootings are failed homicides. And it's only a matter of time, or a millimeter. Until someone is killed. So we have to get these shooters off the street," said a police leader.

Local perspective:

The FAST unit’s efforts are already showing results, with more criminals, guns and drugs being taken off the streets. Police say the solve rate for non-fatal shootings was 47% in 2025, above the national average, and they believe the new unit will push that number over 60% for 2026.

"The one message that should be shared with a community that if you pull a trigger in the city of Minneapolis, we're coming after you," said a police leader.

The return of a dedicated team for non-fatal shootings means these cases are getting more attention, and police hope that will make neighborhoods safer.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many total cases the FAST unit has investigated since March, or how many arrests have been made as a direct result of the new team’s efforts. Details about the long-term impact on violent crime rates in Minneapolis are still to be seen.