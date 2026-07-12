Lake Pepin search: 3 people missing after boat overturns

The Brief Authorities are searching for three missing people after a boat overturned on Lake Pepin. Three survivors were found clinging to the overturned pontoon boat, but three others are still missing. The boat overturned at about 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, and a large-scale search operation has been underway since then.



Authorities are searching for three missing people after a boat overturned on Lake Pepin.

Search for three missing people after boat overturns on Lake Pepin

What we know:

A joint news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office and the Pepin County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday reported people screaming for help from the waters of Lake Pepin.

First responders then found an overturned pontoon boat just offshore from the YMCA Camp on Deer Island in Pepin County, Wisconsin.

The people were found clinging to the overturned boat. The survivors then told authorities that there were three other boaters missing.

Multiple agencies are now involved in a large-scale search and rescue operation.

The incident happened near the Deer Island YMCA Camp, but authorities say no campers or camp staff were involved in the boating incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any details on the missing boaters or the survivors.