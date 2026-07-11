Maple Plain boil water advisory: Pressure loss may have contaminated city's drinking water

The Brief Maple Plain has issued a boil water advisory after a loss of water pressure on Saturday, July 11. Residents should boil water or use bottled water for drinking, food prep and brushing teeth until further notice. Water flow has been and test results confirming safety are expected by Sunday afternoon.



A boil water advisory has been issued for Maple Plain after a loss of water pressure may have allowed contamination into the system.

Boil water advisory issued for Maple Plain after system pressure loss

What we know:

The City of Maple Plain announced Saturday that water may be contaminated due to a loss of pressure in the system. The issue was caused by a communication failure between the water tower and water treatment plant, according to the city’s notice.

The affected area includes the City of Maple Plain and homes east of Maple Plain that are connected to the city water system. The advisory says, "Do not drink water before boiling it or use a safe alternative source."

What you can do:

The city recommends bringing water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, then letting it cool before using it for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food. Bottled water is also considered a safe alternative.

The advisory explains that boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water. People are urged to share this notice with others who may not have received it directly, such as those in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses.

Residents should avoid calling 911 for information and instead contact People Service on behalf of the City of Maple Plain at (763) 479-9250 or the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791 for general water safety guidelines.

The city says it is restoring communication between the tower and the treatment plant, replenishing the water tower and restoring water flow. Water samples will be taken and tested as soon as possible.

Potential health effects and what to watch for

Why you should care:

Inadequately treated water can contain bacteria, viruses and parasites that may cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches. The advisory notes, "Symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms, and they persist, it is recommended you seek medical advice."

The notice states that people at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.

The city will notify residents when tests confirm the water is safe to drink and the advisory is lifted. After the advisory ends, residents are advised to flush their building plumbing systems.

What's next:

The water flow has been restored. Water quality testing results are expected to be available by Sunday afternoon. Residents should continue to boil water or use bottled water until the city announces it is safe to stop.

The city will update residents when the advisory can be lifted.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly when the boil water advisory will be lifted. The city says it will provide updates as soon as possible.