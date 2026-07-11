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'He's drowning': Robbinsdale man dives into Ryan Lake to rescue 4-year-old boy

By
FOX 9
Robbinsdale
Published July 11, 2026 10:12 PM CDT
Published July 11, 2026 10:12 PM CDT
Good Samaritan save boy from drowning in Robbinsdale
Good Samaritan save boy from drowning in Robbinsdale

Good Samaritan save boy from drowning in Robbinsdale

A man saved a little boy from drowning at Ryan Lake in Robbinsdale. FOX 9's Leon Purvis has the latest.

The Brief

    • A 4-year-old boy was rescued from Ryan Lake in Robbinsdale after a woman saw him underwater around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
    • Fonta Moore, who was working nearby, jumped in and saved the child before he sank.
    • First responders checked the boy, who is doing well, and Moore’s employer is replacing his boots after they were soaked during the rescue.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local man’s quick thinking and courage saved a young boy from drowning at a lake in Robbinsdale. 

Hero steps in to save a child from the water

What we know:

Fonta Moore was fixing a woman’s water heater near Ryan Lake when the homeowner began screaming that a child was drowning. Moore ran out of the basement and saw the 4-year-old boy in the lake, about 50 to 75 feet from shore.

Moore took everything out of his pockets and jumped into the water to reach the boy before he could sink. 

"All I did was I took everything out my pockets, jumped in, was able to get out to him right before he started to sink," said Fonta Moore, good Samaritan.

Moore called out to the boy as he swam toward him, telling him to hang on and that he was almost there. 

"I was just talking to him like, I'm coming, I'll be there. Just hang on, hang on. I'm I'm almost there, and when I got there, it was just such a relief," said Moore.

Moore tucked the boy under his arm and swam him safely back to shore. The emotional weight of the rescue hit Moore only after they were both safe. 

"I started welling up a little bit because I have a small granddaughter, and I would hope and pray that someone would do the same thing I did if I wasn't around or available to do it," said Moore. "It was just a big adrenaline rush, and heart was pounding really fast, and gave me a really good feeling in the end. I didn't do it for notoriety or anything like that. I just did it because it was the right thing to do," said Moore.

First responders arrived at the scene and checked on the boy, who is doing okay.

Robbinsdale