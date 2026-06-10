Lake Nokomis beaches reopen 1 week after blue-algae advisory
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A week after Minneapolis city officials closed the Lake Nokomis Main Beach and 50th Street Beach due to blue-green algae, they reopened to the public on Wednesday.
Blue-green algae advisory lifted
The backstory:
Officials with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said Wednesday they’ve lifted the hazardous algae advisory for both beaches. The move comes after the most recent seasonal monitoring of blue-green algae toxins in Minneapolis lakes.
City officials say with the advisory being lifted, all 12 MPRB beaches are currently open.
Blue-green algae recommendations
What you can do:
City officials say even with the algae advisory being lifted, conditions can change quickly. They advise people heading to Minneapolis beaches to follow these recommendations regardless of conditions:
- When in doubt, stay out: do not swim when a suspected hazardous algae bloom is present
- Don’t play in algae scum or mats in the water or on the shore
- If exposed to blue green algae, shower and rinse immediately
Swim Healthy Guidelines
Dig deeper:
Here are guidelines for staying healthy while swimming
- Do not swim in water that looks like "pea soup" or spilled paint floating on the surface: Learn how to recognize and respond to blue-green algae.
- Keep children and pets out of blue-green algae scum
- Don’t swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick.
- Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper.
- Be careful to not get lake water in your mouth.
- Avoid swimming for 48 hours after a rainfall when bacteria levels can be high.
- Towel dry immediately after exiting the water to prevent Swimmer’s Itch.