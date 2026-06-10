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Lake Nokomis beaches reopen 1 week after blue-algae advisory

By
FOX 9
Minneapolis
Published June 10, 2026 4:36 PM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 4:36 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board lifted blue-green algae advisories for Lake Nokomis Main Beach and 50th Street Beach on Wednesday.
    • The beaches were closed for about a week after algae toxins were above the threshold. 
    • MPRB officials say all 12 city beaches are currently open.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A week after Minneapolis city officials closed the Lake Nokomis Main Beach and 50th Street Beach due to blue-green algae, they reopened to the public on Wednesday.

Blue-green algae advisory lifted

The backstory:

Officials with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said Wednesday they’ve lifted the hazardous algae advisory for both beaches. The move comes after the most recent seasonal monitoring of blue-green algae toxins in Minneapolis lakes.

City officials say with the advisory being lifted, all 12 MPRB beaches are currently open.

Blue-green algae recommendations

What you can do:

City officials say even with the algae advisory being lifted, conditions can change quickly. They advise people heading to Minneapolis beaches to follow these recommendations regardless of conditions:

  • When in doubt, stay out:  do not swim when a suspected hazardous algae bloom is present
  • Don’t play in algae scum or mats in the water or on the shore
  • If exposed to blue green algae, shower and rinse immediately

Swim Healthy Guidelines

Dig deeper:

Here are guidelines for staying healthy while swimming

  • Do not swim in water that looks like "pea soup" or spilled paint floating on the surface: Learn how to recognize and respond to blue-green algae.
  • Keep children and pets out of blue-green algae scum
  • Don’t swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick.
  • Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper.
  • Be careful to not get lake water in your mouth.
  • Avoid swimming for 48 hours after a rainfall when bacteria levels can be high.
  • Towel dry immediately after exiting the water to prevent Swimmer’s Itch.
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