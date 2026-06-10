Lake Nokomis beaches reopen 1 week after blue-algae advisory

The Brief The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board lifted blue-green algae advisories for Lake Nokomis Main Beach and 50th Street Beach on Wednesday. The beaches were closed for about a week after algae toxins were above the threshold. MPRB officials say all 12 city beaches are currently open.



A week after Minneapolis city officials closed the Lake Nokomis Main Beach and 50th Street Beach due to blue-green algae, they reopened to the public on Wednesday.

Blue-green algae advisory lifted

The backstory:

Officials with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said Wednesday they’ve lifted the hazardous algae advisory for both beaches. The move comes after the most recent seasonal monitoring of blue-green algae toxins in Minneapolis lakes.

City officials say with the advisory being lifted, all 12 MPRB beaches are currently open.

Blue-green algae recommendations

What you can do:

City officials say even with the algae advisory being lifted, conditions can change quickly. They advise people heading to Minneapolis beaches to follow these recommendations regardless of conditions:

When in doubt, stay out: do not swim when a suspected hazardous algae bloom is present

Don’t play in algae scum or mats in the water or on the shore

If exposed to blue green algae, shower and rinse immediately

Swim Healthy Guidelines

Dig deeper:

Here are guidelines for staying healthy while swimming