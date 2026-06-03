Lake Nokomis beaches under blue-green algae advisory

The Brief The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said Wednesday Lake Nokomis Main Beach and 50th Street Beach are both under a blue-green algae advisory. Testing for toxins at the beaches this week revealed an excessive amount of microcystin. City officials say it's best to stay out of the water until the advisory has been lifted.



The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said Wednesday it has issued a hazardous algae advisory for Lake Nokomis Main Beach and 50th Street Beach.

Park board officials say the advisory was put into effect based on its seasonal monitoring of blue-green algae toxins in Minneapolis lakes.

Blue-green algae at Lake Nokomis Beach

What we know:

City officials say the amount of microcystin, a chemical that blue-green algae can produce, exceed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s standard for safe swimming at both beaches in this week’s samples.

Hot weather, sunny skies and water temperatures higher than 75 degrees are all ideal conditions for the growth of blue-green algae.

Recommendations for a Hazardous Algae advisory

Why you should care:

City officials released the following recommendations for a hazardous algae advisory:

Ingesting water with cyanobacteria can be harmful to humans and pets.

When in doubt, stay out: Do not swim when a suspected hazardous algae bloom is present.

Don’t play in algae scum or mats in the water or on the shore.

Before cooking any fish caught in the lake, throw away guts and clean fillet with tap or bottled water.

If exposed to blue-green algae, shower and rinse immediately.

Swim Healthy Guidelines

What you can do:

Here are guidelines for staying healthy while swimming

Do not swim in water that looks like "pea soup" or spilled paint floating on the surface: Learn how to recognize and respond to blue-green algae

Keep children and pets out of blue-green algae scum

Don’t swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick.

Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper.

Be careful to not get lake water in your mouth.

Avoid swimming for 48 hours after a rainfall when bacteria levels can be high.

Towel dry immediately after exiting the water to prevent Swimmer’s Itch.

What we don't know:

How long the blue-green algae advisory will be in effect, and when being in the water at the Lake Nokomis beaches will be safe again.