La Crosse police respond to 'swatting' call at hospital

The Brief A caller falsely reported a suspicious person with a gun outside a La Crosse hospital's emergency room, prompting a large police response on Saturday. Police determined the call was a "swatting" incident, a false 911 call intended to generate a large law enforcement response. The swatting call follows another reported swatting call in Wisconsin last week.



La Crosse police say they responded to a late-night emergency call at the Emplify Health hospital that turned out to be a "swatting" call.

Swatting at Emplify Health

What we know:

La Crosse police say they were called to Emplify Health by Gundersen shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday for the report of a suspicious person with a gun. The caller claimed the incident was unfolding outside the emergency room.

However, police say they ultimately determined this was a "swatting" call – a false 911 call meant to spark a large police response. However, officers said, out of an abundance of caution, "all necessary resources were deployed" until police could verify the swatting call.

Big picture view:

The La Crosse swatting call comes on the heels of another swatting call at a hospital in Rice Lake last Thursday. In that incident, a caller claimed two men were headed to Marshfield Medical Center to "shoot up the place."

That call prompted a lockdown at the hospital. Rice Lake police said they were working to investigate the call.

What's next:

La Crosse police are also investigating the swatting call, and working to identify the suspect involved.