Hopkins duplex fire leaves 2 pets dead, displaces residents

The Brief A fire at a duplex in Hopkins, Minnesota, left two pets dead late Saturday night. Authorities say the residents were displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.



A duplex fire in Hopkins left two pets dead and multiple residents displaced.

Hopkins house fire

What we know:

Authorities say they responded to a house fire just before 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Jackoson Avenue North in Hopkins.

The fire was brought under control with help from multiple agencies.

The Hopkins Fire Department said two pets were lost in the fire.

The home was safely evacuated of all its residents and no injuries were reported, authorities say.

The American Red Cross is reportedly assisting the families impacted by the fire.

What we don't know:

Authorities say they are still investigating the cause of the fire.