Minneapolis shooting on Wilson Street leaves man dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in Minneapolis left a man dead on Wilson Street, and police have not announced any arrests.
Fatal Minneapolis shooting
What we know:
Minneapolis police say they responded to the 300 block of Wilson Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person down.
Officers say they then found a man in the street with life-threatening gunshot injuries and rendered aid.
The man was then brought to the hospital, where he died.
Police say they managed a large crowd that was leaving a nearby home where a party was held as they investigated the shooting.
What we don't know:
No information on the victim or suspect has been shared.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department.