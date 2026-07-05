Minneapolis shooting on Wilson Street leaves man dead

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The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say they responded to the 300 block of Wilson Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. Responding officers said they secured the scene and managed a large crowd that was leaving a nearby party.



A shooting in Minneapolis left a man dead on Wilson Street, and police have not announced any arrests.

Fatal Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they responded to the 300 block of Wilson Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person down.

Officers say they then found a man in the street with life-threatening gunshot injuries and rendered aid.

The man was then brought to the hospital, where he died.

Police say they managed a large crowd that was leaving a nearby home where a party was held as they investigated the shooting.

What we don't know:

No information on the victim or suspect has been shared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.