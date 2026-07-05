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Minneapolis shooting on Wilson Street leaves man dead

By
FOX 9
Minneapolis
Published July 5, 2026 9:25 AM CDT
Published July 5, 2026 9:25 AM CDT
article

Image shows Minneapolis police officers searching the area where a fatal shooting happened.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.
    • Police say they responded to the 300 block of Wilson Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.
    • Responding officers said they secured the scene and managed a large crowd that was leaving a nearby party.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in Minneapolis left a man dead on Wilson Street, and police have not announced any arrests. 

Fatal Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they responded to the 300 block of Wilson Street at about 1 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person down. 

Officers say they then found a man in the street with life-threatening gunshot injuries and rendered aid.

The man was then brought to the hospital, where he died.  

Police say they managed a large crowd that was leaving a nearby home where a party was held as they investigated the shooting. 

What we don't know:

No information on the victim or suspect has been shared. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.

The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department. 

MinneapolisCrime and Public Safety