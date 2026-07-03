Minnesota Aurora FC in USL-W Playoffs at Union Macomb: How to watch

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC heads to the USL W League Playoffs after a perfect 12-0-0 season. The Aurora will face Union Macomb in Pittsburgh on Friday, July 3, for the Central Conference Semifinals. Minnesota Aurora FC fans can watch the game on FOX9.com and the FOXLOCAL app.



Minnesota Aurora FC is set for a playoff run after an undefeated season and is gearing up to take on Union Macomb in the Central Conference Semifinals.

Minnesota Aurora FC at Union Macomb - How to watch

What we know:

The Aurora will take on Union Macomb on Friday, July 3 in the Central Conference Semifinals. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadiium in Pittsburgh.

The game is being played in Pittsburgh, but you will be able to watch the game on FOX 9+, and the FOX Local smart TV app.

Minnesota Aurora FC at Union Macomb (USL-W Playoffs)

When: July 3, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh

How to watch: FOX 9 will air the game on FOX 9.com and FOX Local.

Minnesota Aurora FC's 2026 season

Why you should care:

Minnesota Aurora FC finished the regular season with a 12-0-0 record, winning their fifth straight Heartland Division title and earning the No. 1 seed in the Central Conference.

A win would send Aurora to the Central Conference Championship on Sunday, July 5, at 6 p.m. CT, with a spot in the national semifinals at stake. Minnesota Aurora’s playoff journey continues after a dominant regular season. The Aurora have yet to lose a game in regular season franchise history.

Ticket information and potential home games at TCO Stadium

What's next:

Fans can already reserve seats for a possible July 10 national semifinal at TCO Stadium in Eagan, with all tickets being general admission and fully refundable if Aurora does not advance or is not chosen to host. If Aurora wins the Central Conference and is awarded hosting rights, both the national semifinal and championship could be played at TCO Stadium.

The USL-W League National Semifinals are set for Friday, July 10, and the championship will take place on Friday, July 17.