Utepils Brewing, Vida Y Deportes host World Cup Street Fair

The Brief Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis hosted a World Cup street fair on Saturday as Knockout Stage action continued. The event featured food trucks, games and live music. Team USA faces Belgium in the round of 16 Monday night.



Utepils Brewing in Minneapolis was the place to be on Saturday as World Cup action continued.

The brewery worked with Vida Y Deportes to host a World Cup Street Fair, now that the biggest event in soccer is in the Knockout Stage.

World Cup Street Fair

The backstory:

The World Cup Street Fair at Utepils featured food, games and live game viewing on big screens both inside and outside the brewery.

The World Cup served as a catalyst for bringing soccer fans together at the brewery.

"It’s the first time we’ve ever done it, so it just happened to work out that it was on the Fourth of July," Utepils President Dan Justesen said.

"It’s been great." Says Megan Hespert, "Lots of great family friendly options and, yeah it’s hot, but we’re finding ways to stay cool and yeah it’s been fun."

The day featured food trucks, ice cream, live music and more.

Team USA faces Belgium in round of 16

Why you should care:

Team USA, despite being down to 10 players, beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the round of 32 to advance in the Knockout Stage. The Americans will face Belgium in the round of 16 Monday night, a game you can watch on FOX 9.

The Americans got some huge news Sunday, as FIFA lifted the red card against Folarin Balogun, called during the July 1 win. There is no appeal process for red cards, but FIFA announced Sunday it was lifting Balogun’s one-game suspension, so he’ll be available Monday night.

Balogun is considered one of the top attackers and scoring threats for the Americans.