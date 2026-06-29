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Head-on crash in northern Minnesota kills 2 drivers

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published June 29, 2026 9:44 AM CDT
Published June 29, 2026 9:44 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Two drivers died in a crash on Highway 169 near Victory Lane in Itasca County on Sunday afternoon.
    • Both women were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash. 
    • The State Patrol did not say what led to the head-on collision. 

HARRIS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two drivers were killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 169 in Itasca County.

Fatal crash in Itasca County

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol report said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 169 near Victory Lane in Harris Township.

The driver of a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Highway 169 while the driver of a 2009 Lexus RX was headed southbound and the two drivers collided.

The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old woman from Luck, Wisconsin, died in the crash. The driver of the Lexus, an 83-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, also died. Authorities said both women were wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

What we don't know:

The State Patrol did not say what led to the head-on crash, and noted road conditions were dry at the time of the incident.

The Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Grand Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Cohasset Fire Department, North Memorial Health and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

By the numbers:

There have been at least 158 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety. 

The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol crash report and the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

Road incidentsMinnesota