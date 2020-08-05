La Crosse County health officials say resident reinfected with COVID-19

Health officials in western Wisconsin are reporting a resident has been reinfected with COVD-19.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the La Crosse County Health Department said the individual first tested positive for the coronavirus three months ago. Health officials added the individual is not experiencing the same symptoms as the first time they had virus.

According to the Associated Press, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. yet, but is exploring the possibility.

A county in Kentucky also reported a case of COVID-19 reinfection this week because more than 90 days had passed between positive tests, the AP said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.