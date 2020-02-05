Kirk Douglas, Oscar-nominated actor and humanitarian, dies at 103

article

Kirk Douglas, the iconic Hollywood star known for his roles in films like “Spartacus” and “The Bad and the Beautiful,” has died. He was 103.

Michael Douglas, the Oscar-winning actor and son of Kirk, confirmed his father's death in a post on Instagram.



"To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," Douglas wrote in his post.

Born in Amsterdam, New York, Douglas established himself as one of Hollywood’s leading men in the 1950s and 1960s, garnering three Oscar nominations for Best Actor for his roles in “Lust for Life,” “Champion,” and “The Bad and the Beautiful.” His most notable performance, however, may be as the titular character in Stanley Kubrick’s landmark 1960 film, “Spartacus.”

For that film, Douglas also received credit for helping to end the Hollywood blacklist era by pushing for the hiring of Dalton Trumbo, a screenwriter who, among other creative individuals in the industry, was being investigated his alleged Communist ties.

In the 1960s, in addition to his extensive acting reel, Douglas began to become known for his humanitarian work, serving as a goodwill ambassador for the U.S. State Department, according to the actor's website. He and his wife Anne also established The Douglas Foundation, a philanthropic organization committed to helping those who might not otherwise be able to help themselves."

He received an honorary award from the academy in 1996 for his “50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community.” Hollywood stars began to pay their tributes to Douglas and his family in the wake of his death.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also paid tribute to Douglas in a tweet.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.