Chocolatier celebrates coronation with life-sized bust of King Charles

Mars Wrigley and a master chocolatier in the UK are celebrating the upcoming coronation of King Charles III with something sweet: a King Charles bust made entirely out of chocolate.

Chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clark said the creation, which stands at nearly 2 feet tall and weighs more than 50 pounds, took her and her team more than 130 hours to make. Lindsey-Clark melted 2,875 Celebrations chocolates to shape the royal mold.

"The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny," Emily Owen, Celebrations senior brand manager, said.

READ MORE: Katy Perry hopes to bring 'light and love' to King Charles’ coronation concert

The bust features the uniform King Charles is expected to wear to his coronation on May 6.

King Charles III in uniform and a chocolate bust of King Charles III (Getty Images and Mars Wrigley UK via Storyful)

Charles, who became king when his mother died in September, will be formally crowned alongside Camilla, the queen consort, in the 1,000-year-old Westminster Abbey after traveling in a gilded horse-drawn coach from Buckingham Palace.

READ MORE: King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route

Royalty and dignitaries from around the world have been invited to the coronation, alongside senior British royals including heir to the throne Prince William and his family. Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry, who quit royal duties in 2020, will travel from California to attend — but his wife, Meghan, and their two young children are staying home.

The chocolate King Charles bust will go on display at Mars Wrigley’s UK headquarters in Slough.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.