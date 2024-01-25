Kenosha Coast Guard dog rescue; 'right place at the right time'

Members of Coast Guard Station Kenosha rescued a dog from the icy waters near the Great Lakes Yacht Club in Kenosha Harbor on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Petty Officer Liam Bartram of Coast Guard Station Kenosha saw a dog fall off the pier near the Great Lakes Yacht Club in Kenosha Harbor.

"At that time, I ran over and another member, Andrew Brewster came over, and we started seeing what we could do to get her out of the water," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Christopher Skala.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Christopher Skala

The ice rescue team immediately donned their personal protective equipment and assembled their ice rescue gear.

Leaning over the edge of the pier, with another officer holding his legs in place, Skala pulled the dog out of the water.

"She was shivering, she was going into the first stage of hypothermia where your body is trying to keep warm," Skala said.

The crew wrapped the dog in a wool blanket and brought her to the truck to get warm. Then, they took her to the Humane Society.

"She got a quick checkup there. There was no microchip, so she was released back to us," Skala said.

Once skittish and cold, the god is now warming up in more than one way.

"She’s visiting everyone from office to office – you can tell she’s getting happier," Skala said. "She fits right in; she's part of the family."

The team has not named the dog – in case an owner comes forward. Anyone who believes this is their dog should contact Coast Guard Station Kenosha at 262-657-4620.