Kansas City shooting update: 2 adults charged with murder

Two adults are now facing murder charges after the shooting at Kansas City’s Super Bowl celebration, prosecutors in Missouri said Tuesday.

The shooting happened during the parade on Feb. 14. One person was killed and 22 others were hurt.

The charges come after two juveniles were charged last week .

The juveniles have been detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Their ages have not been released.

Authorities said more charges are possible.

Police have said a dispute among several people led to the shooting, which happened even as 800 police officers patrolled the celebration.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan , a 43-year-old beloved local DJ and mother of two, was shot and killed.

Police said 22 other people who range in age from 8 to 47 were injured in the shooting outside Union Station.

