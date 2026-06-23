Two triple shootings in Minneapolis leave 6 injured hours apart

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating two triple shootings that happened hours apart Monday, leaving six people hurt. One man has life-threatening injuries, while the other five have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made and police are still working to determine what led up to the shootings.



Minneapolis police are investigating two separate triple shootings that occurred hours apart Monday, leaving six people wounded, including one man with life-threatening injuries.

Three people shot in Minneapolis neighborhood

What we know:

Shortly before 8:20 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on the 1600 block of Girard Avenue North, located in the Near North neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds outside a vehicle and a woman with at least one apparent gunshot wound inside the vehicle. Police said the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, and both victims were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting on the 1600 block of Girard Avenue. (FOX 9)

Officers were then alerted to a possible third victim. Police said they found a man hiding in a shed on the 1500 block of Girard Avenue North. He was taken to North Memorial Health with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting and how the three individuals are connected to one another.

Earlier triple shooting in northeast Minneapolis

Dig deeper:

The Girard Avenue shooting happened hours after a shooting in northeast Minneapolis that left three men wounded.

Minneapolis police and University of Minnesota officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. on University Avenue Northeast between East Hennepin Avenue and 1st Avenue Northeast.

An overnight shooting in Minneapolis left three men injured. (FOX 9)

Officers found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene. Two other men with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at Hennepin Healthcare about 10 minutes after the shooting was reported, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that 911 callers reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire followed by several people running from the area.

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate the shootings. So far, no arrests have been made.