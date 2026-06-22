Inver Grove Heights City Council meeting cut short before data center vote, residents furious

The Brief The Inver Grove Heights City Council meeting ended in chaos before a planned discussion about data centers Monday night. The meeting was postponed until Friday at 8 a.m., upsetting many residents. Council members said they received "confidential" new information but did not share details.



Tensions ran high at the Inver Grove Heights City Council meeting on Monday night as plans to discuss a controversial data center were derailed by an abrupt adjournment and shouting from those in attendance.

City council meeting ends abruptly amid public outcry

What we know:

The meeting was set to include a vote on a moratorium on new data centers and a discussion about a proposed 54,000-square-foot data center in town.

But before the council discussed those items, it voted to adjourn the meeting, rescheduling it for Friday morning.

The room erupted with people shouting "Boo! Boo! Boo!" and demanding a chance to speak.

Mayor Brenda Dietrich left the council chambers shortly afterward.

Many in the crowd pointed out that most people would be at work on Friday morning, leaving them unable to participate.

Sue Gliva, a city council member, said the council ended the meeting because it received "confidential" new information that needed to be discussed but did not elaborate.

"We just have new information that we have to consider that we got just at 4 o’clock today," she said.

What they're saying:

Residents in the room voiced their frustration over the lack of public input and the abrupt ending.

"This is like the second or third time you’ve done this now. Recess the meeting," one person said.

Another added: "There’s no community input on this before you approve a variance for our community."

Others questioned why public comment was not allowed, saying, "We can’t figure out why we were not allowed to public comment."

Residents left the meeting feeling unheard, with one person saying, "It ain’t right. I mean — you don’t get to talk. I don’t want to talk to you people. Get lost. Get out of my building."

Another added: "This is a railroad job."

What's next:

The developer behind the proposed data center has threatened legal action if the council makes decisions using anything other than zoning laws. It remains unclear whether a moratorium would affect the proposal for that facility.

Gliva acknowledged the frustration in the room, saying, "I understand how they feel, but we have deadlines also."

The meeting was postponed to Friday at 8 a.m., a time several residents said will make it difficult for them to attend and voice their opinions.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear what new information the council received or how it might affect the moratorium vote or the proposed data center.