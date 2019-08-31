Junior Correspondents Kam and Quinn test out snacks at fair bakery

One again, FOX 9 sent two of its best reporters to get the scoop on what's happening at the Minnesota State Fair.

Friday, we enlisted help from Kam and Quinn Johnson.

If the girls seem comfortable in front of the camera, it's probably something in their genes. The girls' father, Ron Johnson, the former Gophers and NFL wide receiver, now spends plenty of time on-air as a FOX 9 football analyst.

Hit play to see girls investigate the treats at the French Meadow Bakery.